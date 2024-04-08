French businesses interested in Vietnamese market

French enterprises gathered at a recent talk held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Nièvre province and the administration of Nevers city to seek investment opportunities and promote economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (second from right) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Attending the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang as well as trade and investment representatives affirmed that Vietnam always roll out its red carpet for foreign investors, and the Vietnamese Embassy together with trade and investment representative offices in France stand ready to accompany French businesses who want to set up cooperation and investment ties with Vietnam.

LOOK CYCLE, renowned as a producer of ball bladder, carbon fiber frames and components for high end racing bikes, has an intention to open its factory in Vietnam.

Its director Christophe Lorbat expressed his desire to partner with Vietnam to launch environmentally-friendly bikes in the market, elaborating environmental protection is a big concern while the global bike market is growing in size.

Meanwhile, Chairman of EXAGON Engineering Luc Marchetti said his firm wants to cooperate with Vietnam in the production of electric vehicles (EV).

Vietnam has an industrious and skilled labour force while EXAGON has considerable experience in developing the transport industry, he stressed, stating EXAGON could help Vietnam become a global EV manufacturer.

With 30 years of experience in design and manufacturing of welded heat exchangers, pressure vessels and filters, Nexson Group attended the event to study the Vietnamese market and wants to seek partners in the areas of energy, petrochemicals, paper, steel, liquefied natural gas, and plastic recycling.

According to Chairman of the CCI of Nièvre province Jean-Philippe Richard, his organisation is willing to support local firms to develop in the Vietnamese market and vice versa.

Mayor of Nevers city Denis Thuriot told the press that the city wants to boost economic cooperation with Vietnam, highlighting local firms who operate in ceramic production and transport industry have shown interest in the Vietnamese market.

Thuriot said he has been impressed by Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, and expressed his belief that the company could develop in Europe and in France in particular.

The CCI of Nièvre province, established in 1888, has supported 3,000 business leaders in management, operation, digital transformation and startup. Besides, it has an important role to play in helping enterprises promote economic, trade and investment cooperation with domestic and international partners./.