Ho Chi Minh City ranks 7th among eight Asian destinations for longer, leisurely trips, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

Photo: Agoda

Agoda analyzed the travel platform’s booking data from the first three months of 2024 to compile the rank.

Slow travel is an approach to travel that encourages travelers to stay longer at their destination, allowing them to create deeper connections with local culture and people, resulting in meaningful travel experiences.

Famous for its bustling streets, HCM City pulses with vibrant energy that’s best enjoyed when embraced fully. Step into the rhythm of the locals and experience the city slowing down by enjoying a traditional Ca Phe Sua Da, Vietnamese coffee, in the morning.

Taste the culture of Viet Nam by indulging in the epic street food variety and then take a break from the buzz and seek solace among a collection of over a thousand trees in one of the city’s oldest parks, Tao Dan Park.

Sai Gon presents a diverse array of experiences to be discovered at a relaxed tempo.

The list comprises Khao Lak in Thailand, Seoul in South Korea, Perhentian Islands in Malaysia, Tokyo in Japan, Siargao Island in the Philippines, Pekanbaru in Indonesia, HCM City in Viet Nam and Ahmedabad in India./.