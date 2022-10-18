As many as 30 big foreign suppliers, including Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix; Samsung; TikTok; and eBay made tax declaration via the portal httpsEtaxvn.gdt.gov.vn and paid 22.2 million USD worth of tax, according to a report recently submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the National Assembly.

Tax revenue declared and paid on behalf of foreign suppliers by organisations in Vietnam since 2018 has hit nearly 5.59 trillion VND. - Illustrative image.

Besides the portal for foreign suppliers, the ministry also applied electronic tax collection via a mobile device platform (eTax Mobile) to facilitate tax management in the field of e-commerce business.

Since March 21, 2022, there have been 140,615 downloads and installations of the eTax Mobile app, with 69,465 transactions conducted via commercial banks with a total value of over 308 billion VND (nearly 12.67 million USD).

The ministry said it had granted in-principle approval for developing an e-commerce database portal to receive data from e-commerce trading floors. The portal is slated to be completed in November this year and officially launched in January next year.

The ministry reported that tax revenue declared and paid on behalf of foreign suppliers by organisations in Vietnam since 2018 has hit nearly 5.59 trillion VND. The figure in 2021 alone reached 1.59 billion VND, up 39% compared to the previous year.

Facebook, Google and Microsoft were major tax payers, paying 2.099 trillion VND, 2.114 trillion VND and 714 billion VND in tax respectively to the State budget.

In order to strengthen tax management in the coming time, the Ministry of Finance said it will improve regulations on tax to strengthen the responsibility of e-commerce floor owners in tax declaration and payment on behalf of goods and service sellers./.