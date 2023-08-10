Customs sector spreads the spirit of supporting businesses to overcome difficulties

(TBTCO) - Activities to support businesses in expanding exports and facilitating the customs clearance of goods are constantly being deployed and dispersed to every department and branch in localities in the context of challenging import and export.

Ninh Binh Customs officials directly visit the business to assess the operational situation and address any issues that may arise. Photo: Bui Hong

Export and import remain difficult

The country's aggerate import and export value by the first half of July 2023 was 343.65 billion USD, down 14.9% from the same period in 2022, equivalent to a decline of 60.15 billion USD in absolute terms. Vietnam's aggregate export value, in particular, fell by 22.94 billion USD, equal to 11.4%, to reach 178.45 billion USD. Several commodity groups also saw a downward trend. For instance, phones of all kinds and components decreased by 5.62 billion USD, equivalent to a 17.9% decrease; textiles and garments fell by 3.12 billion USD, equivalent to a 15.3% fall; wood and wood products dropped by 2.54 billion USD, equivalent to a 27.9% drop; footwear of all kinds went down by 2.19 billion USD, equivalent to a 17% decrease; machinery, equipment, and spare parts declined by 2.05 billion USD, equivalent to a 17.9% decline.

The aggerate import value of the country reached 165.2 billion USD, down 18.4% (equivalent to 37.21 billion USD). In particular, phones of all kinds and components decreased by $7.3 billion, equivalent to a 65.4% decrease; computers, electronic products, and components dropped by $4.98 billion, equivalent to a 10.6% drop; and machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts went down by $3.45 billion, equivalent to a 14% fall.

However, import and export activities are expected to rebound in the second half of this year as inventories of goods in major markets, particularly the United States, have decreased significantly in recent months and importers are showing signs of ordering again.

Wide range of support solutions

As the economy's "doorkeeper", the Customs sector's support activities to assist businesses in expanding exports and facilitating the clearance of goods are also continuously deployed and spread to each department and branch in the localities. The General Department of Customs' departments, branches, and units promote the spirit of supporting businesses through consulting activities to listen to businesses’ opinions; organize a variety of meetings, conferences, and seminars to solve problems for businesses in import and export activities.

Customs procedures in Dong Nai are optimized to shorten goods clearance time as well as to coordinate and urge inspection agencies to release goods quickly. Furthermore, the units at the Dong Nai Customs Department speed up the tax refund process to help businesses turn around capital more quickly and efficiently.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thu Nhieu, Director of Ha Nam Ninh Customs Department, the Department has strictly implemented the regulations, regimes, and policies of the State and the regulations of the Customs sector; enhanced the role and responsibilities of the head; actively reviewed, checked internally, promptly prevented, and detected shortcomings and deficiencies in the direction, administration, and implementation of official duties,

According to Le Xuan Cuong, Deputy Director of the Thanh Hoa Customs Department, the Department has directed branches to remove obstacles and issues with customs procedures as soon as they arise; to create the most favorable conditions for import and export activities in the region; to assist businesses in fully understanding and complying with new customs law regulations; and to minimize mistakes that impact the customs clearance process.

The General Department of Customs regularly instructs local customs units where agricultural products are exported to create the best conditions and complete customs clearance on the same day, for export goods that are agricultural products up until the time of harvesting in particular and agricultural products in general; immediately solve problems arising in the process of carrying out the procedures; closely coordinate and regularly exchange information with quarantine agencies at the northern border crossings, during the peak of agricultural exports to China.

In order to carry out these directives, customs units have also regularly updated the situation, timely given export businesses information and recommendations, and coordinated with local industry and trade departments to promote trade facilitation and assist businesses in expanding their export markets.

Moreover, a lot of department and branch leaders in localities have already reaffirmed their commitment to offering the greatest level of support for customs procedures and their readiness to address challenges and issues for the business community. They also regularly connect closely, continuously via multimedia with businesses and actively support the region's economic development.

Indeed, there is still plenty of fiscal space for Vietnamese businesses to foster exports in 2023, with the fact that Vietnam has free trade agreements with over 60 markets an important plus point for businesses looking to accelerate exports and capitalize on tariff incentives./.