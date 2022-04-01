Environment tax reduction on fuels to come into life from April 1

Environmental protection tax rates on fuels will be reduced from April 1 under the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s resolution recently signed off by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

A commuter has his motorbike refilled at a gas station of Petrolimex.

Accordingly, they will be halved for petrol (except for ethanol), diesel oil, mazut, lubricating oil, and grease from April 1 through December 31. That on kerosene will be cut down by 70 percent during the period.

As a result, the tax will stand at 2,000 VND per litre for petrol (except for ethanol), 300 VND for kerosene, and 1,000 VND for diesel oil, mazut, lubricant, and grease.

Meanwhile, the rate on aviation fuels is imposed in line with another resolution issued by the NA Standing Committee on December 31, 2021./.