Japanese investors highly appreciate Vietnamese property market

Representatives from around 180 Japanese businesses and investors on April 1 attended a Tokyo workshop on Vietnamese real estate, during which many of them highly appreciated the potential of Vietnam’s property market.

An overview of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

The event was organised by Vinhomes - the largest commercial real estate developer in Vietnam - in collaboration with the Vietnam Groove Real Estate Business Investment JSC, with the aim of giving Japanese investors an overview of the Vietnamese real estate market.

Counsellor Tran Thi Thu Thin at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan affirmed that the Vietnamese Government in general and the embassy in particular will always accompany and create favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises to make successful, sustainable and long-term investment in Vietnam, thus contributing to bringing the two countries’ relations to a new height.

Within the framework of the workshop, presentations and discussions were held to introduce investment potential and opportunities in Vietnam's property market, and to answer Japanese investors’ questions on the process and procedures for investment in real estate in the Southeast Asian nation.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Tokyo, Nobuaki Higashi, head of the Overseas Business Department of Nomura Real Estate Development, said that his company appreciated the Vietnamese property market's potential, as the country achieved a high economic growth, at around 8.2% last year, and is in the golden population period.

Sharing the same view, Shin Aoki, an official from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency (UR), expressed his belief that there are more and more Japanese firms investing in Vietnam.

The UR is studying to cooperate with Vietnamese businesses to invest in apartments and housing in the coming time, and in townhouses and hotels in the future, he added./.