Industrial production continued positive growth with the index of industrial production in May expanding 3.9 percent against previous month and 8.9 percent against the same period last year, the General Statistics Office reported Wednesday.

Industrial production in January-May period expands 6.8 percent against the same period last year

In the first five months, the index of industrial production was estimated to increase by 6.8 percent compared to that of the same period last year.

Total disbursed volume of State investment capital was estimated at VND190.6 trillion, equal to 26.6 percent of this year's plan and up 5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Foreign investment inflows increased by 2 percent to nearly US$11.07 billion from January 1 to May 20 while disbursement rose 7.8 percent to US$8.25 billion.

Outbound investment decreased by 57 percent to US$136.1 million, according to the General Statistics Office.

Export value in May was estimated at US$32.81 billion, an increase of 5.7 percent against the previous month and 15.8 percent year on year. In January-May period, export turnover was estimated at US$156.77 billion, up 15.2 percent year on year.

Import value in May was estimated at US$33.81 billion, up 12.8 percent compared to that of April and 29.9 percent year on year. In the first five months, export turnover was estimated at US$148.76 billion, up 18.2 percent against the same period last year.

The U.S. was the largest importer of Vietnamese goods with US$44 billion while China was the biggest exporter to Viet Nam with US$54.9 billion.

Consumer price index in the first five months increased by 4.03 percent compared to that of the same last year.

Foreign arrivals to Viet Nam soared by 51 percent to nearly 1.4 million in May and by 64.9 percent to nearly 7.6 million in January-May period./.