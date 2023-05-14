Localities work to build civilised and attractive tourism environment

Many localities nationwide seek to build a healthy and attractive tourism environment with diversified amenities and improve the quality of products in order to increase experiences and tourist appeal, thus contributing to sustainable tourism development.

Tourists at Ba Na Hill in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria - Vung Tau is home to numerous attractive landscapes, national historical and cultural relics, and traditional cultural festivals. With its advantage of being the only locality in the southeastern region with a long coastline with sandy beaches and clear water, qualified for high-quality tourism development, Ba Ria - Vung Tau has become a tourist attraction for domestic and international holidaymakers.

The provincial authorities are promoting the implementation of a product development strategy so that Ba Ria - Vung Tau will be turned into a high-end and world-class tourism hub.

It has paid special attention to building and developing clean and beautiful images in local urban areas, contributing to promoting high-quality tourism development.

The provincial People's Committee has just issued a plan for urban improvements with many specific activities, to be carried out synchronously from April 2023 to June 2025.

Vu Hong Thuan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Vung Tau city, said the city is particularly interested in preserving and ensuring a healthy tourism environment, and clean and beautiful landscape, worthy of the title of "ASEAN clean tourist city".

The municipal People's Committee has implemented a series of solutions to protect the marine environment, ensure public order and environmental sanitation, and create a healthy business environment at tourist attractions and beaches.

As one of the vibrant tourist centres in the country that attracts a huge number of visitors, Ho Chi Minh City is also determined to overcome shortcomings to better the quality of tourism services and products.

Along with developing new tourism products, the southern largest economic hub has also concentrated on developing a system of public toilets to create maximum convenience for tourists and people, contributing to building a well organised and modern city.

Binh Thuan province - the host of Visit Vietnam Year 2023 - has also focused on implementing synchronous measures to develop products associated with ensuring a burgeoning tourism environment.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Bui The Nhan, management boards of tourist attractions and travel firms in the province have stepped up the implementation of solutions to ensure security, order and safety for tourists./.