|Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 13
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,883 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,514 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour buying rates dropped but the selling rate went up.
At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both up 5 VND.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND, listing at 23,280 VND/USD (buying) and 23,650 VND/USD (selling)./.