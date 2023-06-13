The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,699 VND/USD on June 13, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 13

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,883 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,514 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour buying rates dropped but the selling rate went up.

At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both up 5 VND.

Vietcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND, listing at 23,280 VND/USD (buying) and 23,650 VND/USD (selling)./.