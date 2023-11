Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.27% to 1,125.53 points on November 16 in its third session gaining.

Trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange decreased by 25% to VND14.78 trillion ($608.23 million).

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of VND129 billion, mainly selling MWG of electronics retail chain Mobile World and VHM of property giant Vinhomes.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, rose 0.74%, while the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went up 0.14%.