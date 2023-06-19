|Average payments via banks reach 40 billion USD a day: insider
It will prioritise the establishment of a more comprehensive, accessible, and secure payment infrastructure across the country to make digital payment a preferred mode of transactions for all.
The central bank is also drafting a new decree to create a legal framework to promote non-cash payments, he added.According to an SBV report, more than 75% of adults across the country currently have a bank account.
Interbank electronic payment transactions increased by 52.8% year-on-year in terms of volume in the first four months, it said.
Payment via QR code had the most impressive growth with an increase of more than 161% in quantity and 36% in value.
Cash withdrawals at ATMs continued to decline, falling by 3.5% in quantity and 5.5% in value./.