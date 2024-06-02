Capital city lures 1.12 billion USD in FDI in January-May

The capital city of Hanoi lured 1.12 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2024, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The capital city licenced 92 new projects with combined registered capital of more than 1 billion USD, while 64 existing projects registered to increase their investment capital by 36.8 million USD. Foreign investors allocated over 57.9 million USD to contribute capital and purchase shares in the reviewed period.

In May alone, the city attracted 17.3 million USD from 19 new FDI projects, 70.7 million USD from seven existing projects' increasing capital and 10.6 million USD from 19 foreign investors' capital contribution and share buying.

In the first five months, Hanoi had 12,900 newly established enterprises with registered capital of 124.3 trillion VND (4.9 billion USD), a decrease of 2% in the number of companies and a 3.5% in capital year on year.

Meanwhile, 5,400 businesses resumed their operations, an increase of 18.5% compared to the same period last year.

However, about 16,200 businesses temporarily suspended operations, up 29.4% on-year, while 1,700 enterprises were dissolved, up 14.8%.

In May alone, Hanoi had 3,248 newly established businesses with total registered capital of 28.2 trillion VND, up 2.1% in the overall number of companies, but down 28.9% in terms of capital. Around 945 businesses resumed operations in May, an increase of 74.7%./.