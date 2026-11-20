The campaign is organised by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Con Dao National Park Management Board, Con Dao Special Economic Zone People's Committee, and other units, to promote awareness of marine and island issues and to cultivate and restore coral reefs underwater in 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City launches a coral reef restoration campaign to protect the marine environment of Con Dao. Ảnh: HL

The core message, “No plastic waste - Coral reefs revived,” is embodied in a series of synchronised events combining scientific seminars, open-space exhibitions, beach clean-up campaigns, and practical activities such as scuba diving to restore degraded coral reefs. This is supported and disseminated by a large number of delegates, scientists, armed forces personnel, young people, and many beauty queens, runners-up, supermodels, and male pageant winners.

The event aims to raise awareness among citizens, fishermen, students, military personnel, and domestic and international tourists about protecting maritime sovereignty and preserving the ecological environment, promoting green growth in the Con Dao Special Economic Zone.

The highlight of the campaign is the launch and demonstration of the “Coral Reef Restoration Cultivation by Diving” technique, taking place on November 28, in the Bai Giong area (Hon Bay Canh) and Bai Cat Lon (Hon Cau), within the Ecological Restoration and Service-Administrative Sub-zones of the Marine Conservation Component of Con Dao National Park.

Ho Chi Minh City launches a coral reef restoration campaign to protect the marine environment of Con Dao. Ảnh: HL

The team of training experts, technical personnel of Con Dao National Park, and trained volunteers will use specialised diving equipment to descend to depths of 4m to 12m to fix coral fragments onto the natural seabed in areas of degraded reefs that are unlikely to recover naturally, or onto artificial substrates (concrete, metal frames, biological modular structures).

The restoration list includes 12 species of hard corals belonging to seven genera and four families, selected to suit the marine environmental conditions of Con Dao. The activities are carried out based on technical procedures and scientific research results on the local marine ecosystem.

In addition to the demonstration sites, the programme aims to expand restoration to Con Son Bay, Dat Doc Bay, Hon Tai, Hon Tre Lon, Hon Tre Nho, and many other marine areas.

After the transplantation, the Con Dao National Park Management Board plans to establish a temporary protection zone, coordinate with relevant authorities to strengthen patrols, restrict boat anchoring, and organise monitoring and assessment of coral recovery potential.

Alongside the underwater ecosystem restoration activities, the programme offers a diverse series of onshore events to connect traditional historical education with awareness of protecting the marine and island environment.

On November 27, a seminar on coral reef conservation, marine ecosystems, and sea turtles, in conjunction with community volunteer activities, will take place at Con Dao National Park with the participation of scientists, marine conservation experts, and leaders from various departments and agencies, aiming to provide a scientific perspective on the role of coral reefs – the “lungs” of the ocean, sea turtle conservation efforts, and to warn of the consequences of environmental degradation through the message “one minute of destruction – 10 years of restoration”.

On November 28, at Ton Duc Thang Park, the exhibition “Con Dao Blue Sea – Preserving for Generations to Come” will open at Ton Duc Thang Park. The exhibition will showcase 150 documentary and artistic photographs and 5 visual coral models recreating the beauty of the mangrove ecosystem, seagrass beds, coral reefs, rare marine creatures (sea turtles, giant clams, ornamental fish, among others), along with the efforts of the military and people on the island to preserve sovereignty and the marine environment. After the event concludes, all 150 photographs and 5 models will be donated to the People's Committee of the Con Dao Special Economic Zone.

Besides that, on November 28, another activity is the launch ceremony of “For a Green Sea and Islands” and the “Green Living Festival” Programme, which will gather approximately 500 participants, including 300 junior and senior high school students in the area, 200 youth union members, armed forces personnel, residents, tourists, and a line-up of beauty queens, runners-up, supermodels, and male pageant winners.

All works and models are expected to be donated to the People's Committee of the Con Dao Special Economic Zone after the exhibition concludes on November 29.

After the launch ceremony, leaders, distinguished guests, and students will visit the art exhibition space. Here, delegates will not only admire 150 documentary photographs and five vivid models of coral reefs and marine ecosystems but also directly participate in meaningful experiential activities.

Delegates will participate in two groups of activities: experiencing and witnessing coral cultivation techniques underwater and participating in a beach clean-up and waste collection The programme also features the participation of 13 beauty queens, runners-up, models, and male pageant winners.

The programme also features the participation of 13 beauty queens, runners-up... Ảnh: HL

The programme also features the participation of 13 beauty queens, runners-up, models, and male pageant winners, including Miss H'Hen Nie, Miss Earth 2018 Nguyen Phuong Khanh, Miss Ocean Vietnam 2025 Nguyen Thanh Thao, and runner-up Dang Thanh Ngan, contributing to spreading the message of environmental protection to the community.

Beyond just propaganda activities, the campaign aims to mobilise social resources, encouraging businesses, organisations, and tourists to participate in the long-term conservation of the marine ecosystem.

According to the plan, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Saigon Tourism Corporation will collaborate to research and introduce volunteer tourism programmes, combining Con Dao experiences with beach clean-up activities and support for coral reef restoration.