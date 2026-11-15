Digital Content Creator Week sparks youth enthusiasm

(TBTCO) - Ahead of the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hue pedestrian street drew large crowds of young people eager to explore and experience technology and digital content creation activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the event in Ho Chi Minh City.
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Taking place on November 13 and 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creator Week 2026 (HDCC 2026) was organised by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports taking the lead. Under the theme ‘Unlimited Creativity – Connecting the City's Values’, the event brough together the creative community, businesses, and digital platforms.
The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creator Week 2026 officially opened on the evening of November 13
Ahead of the opening ceremony, Nguyen Hue pedestrian street came alive as large numbers of young people arrived early to explore and experience the various interactive spaces at the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creator Week 2026
Young visitors took the opportunity to capture memorable moments at the event and share their experiences across social media platforms
Despite the intense midday sunshine, young people eagerly queued for their turn to enjoy the experiences on offer
The experiential spaces attracted considerable interest from young visitors, particularly those passionate about technology, communications, and emerging forms of content creation
The week features networking and knowledge-sharing activities involving TikTok content creators, multi-channel networks (MCNs), and related digital platforms
Beyond offering entertainment and hands-on experiences, the event provides participants with opportunities to explore content production trends, and applications of artificial intelligence (AI)
The event also attracted domestic and international tourists keen to explore digital content creation
Under the theme ‘Unlimited Creativity – Connecting the City's Values’, the week seeks to unleash the creative potential of the community in promoting the image, culture, and people of Ho Chi Minh City
The event not only provides a platform for the digital content creation community but also opens up opportunities to connect with businesses, brands, and e-commerce platforms, helping drive the city's digital economy
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