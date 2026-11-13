Tài chính quốc tế

Finance Plus

Ho Chi Minh City launches Vibrant HCMC shopping season

13:21 | 13/11/2026
(TBTCO) - Ho Chi Minh City is rolling out its 'Vibrant HCMC - Shopping Season 2026' programme through February 2027, bringing together retailers, e-commerce platforms, and service providers to stimulate consumer spending, with a target of more than $1.2 billion in transactions.
aa

The city's People's Committee held the launch ceremony on November 11 under the message 'Ho Chi Minh City - Vibrant in Every Experience', marking the start of shopping, consumption, and experiential activities across the city through the final months of 2026 and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday.

Running from November 1 to February 5, the programme forms part of the city's comprehensive year-end demand stimulus plan, while also aiming to build a shopping, consumption, and services ecosystem for the 2026–2030 period.

Speaking at the ceremony, Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the city was striving to achieve double-digit economic growth in 2026, with the services sector alone expected to expand by 13.84 per cent.

To achieve this target, the city needed sufficiently strong solutions, innovative approaches and concerted efforts from the entire political system, the business community, and residents.

“This is a highly ambitious target. Achieving it requires us to move beyond conventional approaches. We need strong solutions, new ways of doing things, and the concerted efforts of the entire political system, the business community, and the people,” he said.

Ho Chi Minh City launches Vibrant HCMC shopping season
Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Photo: Thai Bao

According to Vu, Vibrant HCMC brings together trade, tourism, culture, sports, technology, and finance into an integrated whole. Within this framework, ‘Shopping Season’ serves as the focal point for turning these connections into transactions, revenue, and tangible benefits for residents and businesses.

Following a period of preparation and implementation, the programme has attracted more than 30 corporate groups, 66 shopping malls, and over 5,000 retail outlets.

Businesses and partners have registered 150 large-scale promotional campaigns, offering total incentives worth more than $10.8 million. Commercial banks have also announced consumer credit packages with a combined value exceeding $400 million.

Building on the resources mobilised, the city aims to generate total transaction value of more than $1.2 billion across commerce and payment platforms, with an additional $400-440 million expected to result from the demand stimulus effect.

A key new feature of the programme is its ‘five-in-one’ connectivity model, combining shopping, entertainment, tourism, e-commerce, and digital payments.

Cultural and sporting events are being linked with accommodation, dining, transport, and retail services, thereby expanding spending and experiential opportunities for residents and visitors.

The city is also incorporating technology into its demand stimulus efforts through the Vibrant HCMC and Hello Ho Chi Minh City information portals, alongside the ‘Shopping Season in Vibrant HCMC’ application.

Under the ‘One QR Code – Multiple Touchpoints’ approach, residents and visitors can access information on events, destinations, and shopping offers more conveniently.

In response to the programme, numerous businesses in retail, e-commerce, tourism, and services have registered promotional activities, product partnerships, and initiatives to expand their sales channels.

Notably, the Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) is participating with around 500 fashion, cosmetics, luxury goods, and restaurant outlets at the city's shopping malls, as well as in the domestic and international terminals of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The group currently represents more than 138 international brands in Vietnam. It will roll out promotional offers across its entire network while encouraging brands and suppliers to join the initiative.

Ho Chi Minh City launches Vibrant HCMC shopping season
The signing ceremony for cooperation in developing the ‘Shopping Season in Vibrant HCMC’ software. Photo: The Organising Committee.

In the e-commerce sector, Southeast Asia’s e-commerce major Shopee is partnering with livestream commerce platform Melive to organise a three-month ‘Superlive’ series during the peak shopping periods of November 11, December 12, and January 15 with 305 sellers registered to participate.

Melive has also proposed the ‘1,000 Melive x Vibrant HCMC 2026 Livestream Shopping Sessions’ campaign on TikTok Shop, which is expected to run through the end of February 2027.

Notably, Shopee's November 11 mega-sale event had taken place, with the participation of Le Minh Trung, director of the Centre for Technical Support and Sustainable Development under Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

Tiki is rolling out its ‘Legendary Sale Season’ campaign from November 2026 to February 15, 2027, featuring promotional events including 11.11, 12.12, Year End Sale, and the Lunar New Year shopping season.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent are being offered, alongside fixed-price deals starting at $0.44. From December 15, the company plans to pilot 30-minute delivery for selected categories of essential goods, ready-to-eat food, and over-the-counter medicines.

Beyond focusing on shoppers, the programme also aims to support the operations of household businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Telecom major Viettel is rolling out digital transformation solutions, including six months of free access to its Tendoo sales management software for 10,000 household businesses; support for 500 e-contracts for 600 businesses; and six months of free access to its human resource management software for 600 businesses, subject to applicable conditions.

In tourism and services, Vietravel has registered promotional offers on bookings for 2027 Lunar New Year tours, cashback incentives, and membership benefits.

Local multi-sector business group MENAS has registered 12 categories of shopping, dining, entertainment, and service offers, with 18,000 vouchers expected to be issued throughout the programme.

HCMC Vice Chairman Huy Vu noted that discounts could reach up to 100 per cent in accordance with regulations on trade promotion. However, the city does not encourage businesses to engage in price-cutting competition for its own sake, but instead calls on them to compete through quality, credibility, and customer experience.

“The city plans to extend the programme to wards, communes, special administrative zones, industrial parks, export processing zones, universities, and traditional markets. Priority will be given to workers, labourers, students, and households, while creating favourable conditions for small businesses, household businesses, and market traders to participate,” he said.

With participation from a wide range of sectors, Vibrant HCMC - Shopping Season 2026 aims to boost purchasing power during the year-end peak season while establishing an annual shopping brand, helping position Ho Chi Minh City as a regional destination for shopping, services, and experiences.
Yen Nhi - Dinh Thuy
Từ khóa:
Vibrant HCMC Shopping Season 2026 Imex Pan Pacific Group Trương Minh Huy Vũ

Dành cho bạn

“Hộ chiếu xanh” cho doanh nghiệp Việt vươn ra toàn cầu

“Hộ chiếu xanh” cho doanh nghiệp Việt vươn ra toàn cầu

Cải cách thuế giai đoạn 2026 - 2030: Tăng tính minh bạch, hiệu quả và khả năng thu hồi nợ thuế

Cải cách thuế giai đoạn 2026 - 2030: Tăng tính minh bạch, hiệu quả và khả năng thu hồi nợ thuế

Thuế TP. Hải Phòng đẩy nhanh tiến độ làm sạch mã số thuế

Thuế TP. Hải Phòng đẩy nhanh tiến độ làm sạch mã số thuế

Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Tô Lâm sẽ tham dự Tuần lễ Cấp cao APEC và làm việc song phương tại Trung Quốc

Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Tô Lâm sẽ tham dự Tuần lễ Cấp cao APEC và làm việc song phương tại Trung Quốc

Cục Thuế: Danh mục bệnh hiểm nghèo không còn hiệu lực áp dụng khi xác định nghĩa vụ thuế thu nhập cá nhân

Cục Thuế: Danh mục bệnh hiểm nghèo không còn hiệu lực áp dụng khi xác định nghĩa vụ thuế thu nhập cá nhân

Đắk Lắk mở rộng quản lý thuế qua dữ liệu hộ kinh doanh

Đắk Lắk mở rộng quản lý thuế qua dữ liệu hộ kinh doanh

Đọc thêm

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive

(TBTCO) - E-commerce platform Shopee has joined Ho Chi Minh City’s year-end stimulus campaign with a Mega Sale 11.11 livestream, the first time the city’s Department of Industry and Trade has featured in such a broadcast
Green logistics via data connectivity and new mindset

Green logistics via data connectivity and new mindset

(TBTCO) - Vietnam is at an important juncture, with an opportunity to transition from a traditional manufacturing hub towards a green manufacturing and logistics model. Supply chain connectivity, data transparency and greater resilience are increasingly becoming key determinants of competitiveness.
Ho Chi Minh City steps up international cooperation to drive green growth

Ho Chi Minh City steps up international cooperation to drive green growth

(TBTCO) - Amid growing demands for innovation, green transformation and global supply chain restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City is looking to strengthen cooperation between government, businesses and international partners to translate shared experience into concrete programmes.
35th Business Partner Cities conference to take place in Ho Chi Minh City

35th Business Partner Cities conference to take place in Ho Chi Minh City

(TBTCO) - The 35th Business Partner Cities (BPC) Roundtable Conference 2026 will be held on October 23 in Becamex New City Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City.
Heineken to shift production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia

Heineken to shift production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia

Dutch brewer Heineken will shift its brewing production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia as part of its strategy to build a more agile regional supply approach.
Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Australian rare-earths miner Lynas has signed a framework agreement with LS Eco Energy to produce rare earth metals at a new facility in Vietnam.
Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development

Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development

Vietnam and the EU will enhance cooperation in transport infrastructure and sustainable urban development in the future, a meeting has heard.
Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus is keen on participating in the Vietnam International Finance Centre, according to a conference held on March 23.
Xem thêm

Mới nhất Đọc nhiều

Ho Chi Minh City launches Vibrant HCMC shopping season

Ho Chi Minh City launches Vibrant HCMC shopping season

Ho Chi Minh City launches digital contest to spread its image and values

Ho Chi Minh City launches digital contest to spread its image and values

Tuổi trẻ Báo Tài chính - Đầu tư chung tay vì an sinh, giáo dục ở Sơn Tây, Hà Tĩnh

Tuổi trẻ Báo Tài chính - Đầu tư chung tay vì an sinh, giáo dục ở Sơn Tây, Hà Tĩnh

VietinBank iPay Mobile mở kho quà gần 2,2 tỷ đồng: Cơ hội sở hữu ô tô VinFast VF3 và iPhone 18 Pro

VietinBank iPay Mobile mở kho quà gần 2,2 tỷ đồng: Cơ hội sở hữu ô tô VinFast VF3 và iPhone 18 Pro

Infographics: Còn 16.184,2 tỷ đồng vốn ngân sách trung ương chưa được phân bổ chi tiết

Infographics: Còn 16.184,2 tỷ đồng vốn ngân sách trung ương chưa được phân bổ chi tiết

Hoàn thiện Nghị định hướng dẫn Luật Ngân sách nhà nước, sẵn sàng triển khai từ năm 2027

Hoàn thiện Nghị định hướng dẫn Luật Ngân sách nhà nước, sẵn sàng triển khai từ năm 2027

6 tình huống doanh nghiệp cần rà soát để tránh sai sót khi khai thuế

6 tình huống doanh nghiệp cần rà soát để tránh sai sót khi khai thuế

Chi đoàn Báo Tài chính - Đầu tư chung tay mở rộng cơ hội học tập số

Chi đoàn Báo Tài chính - Đầu tư chung tay mở rộng cơ hội học tập số

Sửa luật về kế toán, kiểm toán: Giảm giấy tờ, thủ tục nhưng không để con số có hai mặt

Sửa luật về kế toán, kiểm toán: Giảm giấy tờ, thủ tục nhưng không để con số có hai mặt

Từ 1/3/2027: Cho phép thử nghiệm có kiểm soát sản phẩm, dịch vụ chứng khoán mới

Từ 1/3/2027: Cho phép thử nghiệm có kiểm soát sản phẩm, dịch vụ chứng khoán mới

Chật vật dự án cao tốc Chợ Mới - Bắc Kạn

Chật vật dự án cao tốc Chợ Mới - Bắc Kạn

TP. Hồ Chí Minh: Tăng tốc xây dựng trung tâm tài chính, đón dòng vốn tỷ USD

TP. Hồ Chí Minh: Tăng tốc xây dựng trung tâm tài chính, đón dòng vốn tỷ USD

Ngày 12/11: Giá heo hơi kéo dài chuỗi ngày hồi phục

Ngày 12/11: Giá heo hơi kéo dài chuỗi ngày hồi phục

Ngày 13/11: Giá heo hơi cả nước tiếp tục đà tăng trên diện rộng

Ngày 13/11: Giá heo hơi cả nước tiếp tục đà tăng trên diện rộng

10 bộ, ngành và 6 địa phương chưa có chuyển biến trong xử lý nhà, đất dôi dư

10 bộ, ngành và 6 địa phương chưa có chuyển biến trong xử lý nhà, đất dôi dư

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay 12/11: USD bật tăng, DXY áp sát 103 điểm khi Fed có thể nâng lãi suất 0,5 điểm phần trăm

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay 12/11: USD bật tăng, DXY áp sát 103 điểm khi Fed có thể nâng lãi suất 0,5 điểm phần trăm

Ngày 12/11: Giá gạo xuất khẩu Việt Nam tăng mạnh

Ngày 12/11: Giá gạo xuất khẩu Việt Nam tăng mạnh

Ngày 11/11: Giá lúa tươi tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long tăng mạnh

Ngày 11/11: Giá lúa tươi tại Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long tăng mạnh

Ngày 11/11: Giá heo hơi ở miền Trung và miền Nam đồng loạt tăng

Ngày 11/11: Giá heo hơi ở miền Trung và miền Nam đồng loạt tăng

Bộ trưởng Ngô Văn Tuấn: Thời điểm này chưa phù hợp để phát hành trái phiếu quốc tế

Bộ trưởng Ngô Văn Tuấn: Thời điểm này chưa phù hợp để phát hành trái phiếu quốc tế

Quy định mới về chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Bảo hiểm xã hội Việt Nam

Quy định mới về chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Bảo hiểm xã hội Việt Nam

Giá xăng E5 và E10 đồng loạt về dưới 20.000 đồng/lít

Giá xăng E5 và E10 đồng loạt về dưới 20.000 đồng/lít

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 13/11: Vàng thế giới mất hơn 110 USD, vàng trong nước giảm tới 1 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 13/11: Vàng thế giới mất hơn 110 USD, vàng trong nước giảm tới 1 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 12/11: Vàng thế giới mất mốc 4.000 USD, trong nước giảm 1,5 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 12/11: Vàng thế giới mất mốc 4.000 USD, trong nước giảm 1,5 triệu đồng/lượng