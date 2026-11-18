To enhance international appeal while boosting tourism and consumer spending during the year-end peak season and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday, from November 16 to December 15.

The initiative is part of "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant Everywhere, Everyone" campaign. The city is promoting its images at some of Asia’s busiest intersections and most vibrant urban spaces from November 16 to December 15. The goal is to increase its international appeal and tourism and consumer spending in the city during the year-end peak season and the Lunar New Year holiday.

Promotional imagery for Ho Chi Minh City displayed on the “Shibuya Parkside L Vision” LED screen in Tokyo, Japan.

In Tokyo, the city is being showcased on the wide-angle, curved LED screen known as “Shibuya Parkside L Vision,” located right at the Shibuya Crossing–one of the busiest intersections in Japan. Situated in the heart of a bustling urban district full of pedestrians, shoppers, and international visitors, the screen occupies a prominent, highly accessible location, helping to bring the image of the city closer to the public.

Notably, the campaign has secured a 100 per cent share of voice at this location, with exclusive advertising slots running continuously for 17 hours a day, from 7am to midnight, throughout one week.

Ho Chi Minh City’s image is being promoted in Japan through a network of programmatic digital advertising screens across Tokyo and Osaka. This approach enables flexible content delivery across digital screen networks, expanding coverage, and creating more opportunities to reach audiences in different urban settings.

Ho Chi Minh City's images are displayed on a large-scale LED landmark screen at the M-CITY building (Kyowon Building) in Seoul, South Korea.

In Seoul, the campaign focuses on Myeongdong, one of South Korea’s leading shopping and tourism destinations. Promotional videos of Ho Chi Minh City are being displayed on a large landmark LED screen at the M-CITY Building (Kyowon Building), creating a striking visual presence. The campaign also features double-sided K-Road Pole screens along the pedestrian street.

The campaign extends across indoor and outdoor advertising networks, showcasing Ho Chi Minh City at multiple touchpoints throughout the area.

In Busan, the campaign has expanded to Lotte Department Store in the bustling Seomyeon district, a major hub for commerce, entertainment, and shopping.

A network of digital screens spans the complex, from retail areas and cinemas to dining venues. By utilising multiple spaces throughout the department store, the campaign establishes a broad promotional presence, showcasing Ho Chi Minh City to South Korean consumers and visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City has selected advertising locations in Japan and South Korea based on urban characteristics, footfall, and the shopping and entertainment habits of residents and visitors.

Combining landmark LED displays, street-level digital screens, and busy commercial venues creates a diverse network of promotional touchpoints, broadening the campaign’s reach and increasing opportunities for international audiences to engage with the city's image.

Alongside its international promotional campaign, Ho Chi Minh City is launching the “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant Everywhere, Everyone” programme under a five-in-one model encompassing shopping, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital sales promotions.

The programme brings together 57 key events, more than 100 brands, 66 shopping centres, and 5,000 retail outlets. Promotional packages are valued at an estimated $9.6-10.4 million, with a target of generating more than $1.15 billion in total transactions.

Ho Chi Minh City content creator events took place on November 9 and 15, bringing together numerous KOLs/KOCs, businesses, and technology platforms to boost destinations, products, and services.

The green consumption and music festival series includes Pepsi’s companion programme, “Love Vietnamese Cuisine, Love Vietnamese Music, Love Pepsi,” held at Saigon Riverfront Park, alongside the Net Zero Challenge 2026 finale on November 12. Both initiatives aim to encourage green consumption.

The programme also features “Mega Sale” and “City Sale” branded-goods promotions, offering discounts of 30-80 per cent. Events are being held at the Rex Hotel Saigon from November 11 to 15, and at SC VivoCity and Thiso Mall Sala from December 18 to January 3.

The city will host a series of cultural activities from November 22 to 24 to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day and the Great National Unity Festival.

A space dedicated to seven cultural industries on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street will open daily from 8am to 10pm, offering experiences in cinema, performing arts, entertainment software, handicrafts, tourism, and more. Highlights include artistic light shows, water projection mapping, and drone performances.

The “Great National Unity Festival – The Cultural Identity of Vietnam” will take place from November 22 to 24. A flower-offering ceremony will feature representatives of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups, alongside a red-carpet cultural exchange, street dance festival, traditional musical performances, and 3D mapping at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The closing ceremony on November 24 will feature a live television broadcast connecting central Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Vung Tau wards. Fireworks displays are also planned at three locations.