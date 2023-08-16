The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,918 VND/USD on August 16, up 37 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 37 VND on August 16

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,113 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,772 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate has been continuously adjusted up over recent days. It gained 22 VND during the week from August 7-11. From the beginning of this week (August 14) it has increased by a total 81 VND.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates went in different directions.

At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,815 VND/USD (buying) and 24,115 VND/USD (selling), both down 15 VND from the end of August 15.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,775 VND/USD (buying) and 24,145 VND/USD (selling)./.