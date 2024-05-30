State commercial banks to directly sell gold to people: deputy governor

VIETNAM GOLD MARKET

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will directly sell gold to state-owned commercial banks starting June 3 and the banks will sell gold to the public, Deputy Governor Pham Quang Dung said in a recent meeting with the media.

State-owned commercial banks with their extensive networks have prepared necessary conditions to organise direct gold sales to people in need. (Photo: VNA)

The SBV will decide the prices of gold sold to the banks based on world prices, Dung said, noting State-owned commercial banks with their extensive networks have prepared necessary conditions to organise direct gold sales to people in need.

According to the deputy governor, following the instructions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the SBV has organised nine auctions, supplying 48,500 taels of SJC gold to the market, equivalent to over 1.8 tonnes of gold.

However, the gold price difference between Vietnam and the world remains high, at around 20%. This indicates that, in addition to market factors such as supply-demand relationship, there might be illegal activities like price manipulation and fixing, causing market instabilities.

Dung added the central bank is coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Government Inspectorate to inspect compliance with policies and laws in gold business activities by credit institutions and enterprises. Violations of the law will be strictly handled, the official stressed./.