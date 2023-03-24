The Vietnam Report JSC on March 24 announced top 10 construction material companies of Vietnam in 2023.

Top 10 Vietnamese construction material companies announced (Photo: VNA)

The companies are Hoa Phat Group, Vicostone JSC, Viglacera Corporation, Hoa Sen Group, An Cuong Wood – Working JSC, Tien Phong Plastic JSC, Binh Minh Plastic JSC, Vicem Ha Tien Cement JSC, Siam City Cement Vietnam Ltd., and Eurowindow JSC.

The list was based on Vietnam Report’s independent research.

Businesses are filtered out from the database in Vietnam Report's ranking studies in the construction industry with financial data updated to December 31, 2022, in combination with the use of Media Coding method and surveys, giving the most comprehensive, objective and complete assessments of the businesses during the recent period.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, amid unpredictable fluctuations, construction materials enterprises are still trying to adapt to new conditions, improve resilience and competitiveness to rise stronger in the future.

Vietnam Report General Director Vu Dang Vinh said that all businesses in the construction material sector engaged in the survey said that they have improved their recovery capacity to counter interruption events in the future. Of which, 27.3% said that they have completed the process, 54.5% are in the process of improvement, and 18.2% are at the planning stage. Compared to the 2020-2021 period, although the proportion of enterprises in the planning stage decreased, the proportion of enterprises in the process of improvement doubled, he noted.

Vinh said that domestic enterprises are gradually building and implementing resilience-enhancing solutions to minimise the impact of risk by having contingency plans in place and being able to adapt to constant changes of the market as well as seize the new opportunities that the disruption creates.

The Vietnam Report also announced lists of top enterprises in particular construction materials such as iron, steel and corrugated iron; tiles, paving stones; doors, and room dividers./.