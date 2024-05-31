Total trade turnover was estimated at US$305.53 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.6 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

In May alone, trade with the rest of the world was estimated at US$66.62 billion, up 9.1 percent against the previous month and 22.6 percent against the same period last year.

Of the above figure, export value was US$32.81 billion, posting a month-on-month increase of 5.7 percent and a year-on-year growth of 15.8 percent.

In the first five months, export value was estimated at US$156.77 billion, up 15.2 percent against the same period last year.

On the other hand, import turnover in May was US$33.81 billion, up 12.8 percent against the previous month and 29.9 percent against the same period last year.

In the January-May period, import turnover was estimated at US$148.76 billion, up 18.2 percent against the same period last year, including US$54.95 billion spent by the domestic sector and US$93.81 billion by the FDI sector.

Viet Nam ran a trade deficit of US$1 billion in May and a trade surplus of US$8.01 billion in the January-May period, compared to US$10.2 billion in the same period last year.

In the first five months, the U.S. was the largest exporter of Viet Nam with an estimated turnover of US$44 billion meanwhile China was the biggest exporter to Viet Nam with US$54.9 billion.

In May, over 13,200 new enterprises were established in Viet Nam, down 13.7 percent against last month and up 9.2 percent against the previous last year.

Meanwhile, 6,749 enterprises resumed operation, representing a month-on-month increase of 18.8 percent and a year-on-year increase of 13.4 percent.

As of May 20, Viet Nam absorbed nearly US$11.07 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), up 2 percent against the same period last year. The amount of FDI disbursement was estimated at US$8.25 billion, up 7.8 percent against the same period last year./.