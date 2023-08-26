Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung highlighted Vietnam’s flexible monetary policy management in an effort to promote consumption, investment and business while addressing the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) which was held in Indonesia on August 24 and 25.

Vietnam attends ASEAN Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting

The Vietnamese Government has taken strong measures to recover economic growth, he said, elaborating on the country’s socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the exemption, reduction and extension of payment deadlines of land-related taxes and fees, interest rate support for businesses and households, and public investment promotion.

At the same time, the country has consolidated its institutions and strived to ensure a transparent environment to lure more investors, he continued.

The official also stressed Vietnam’s contributions to financial cooperation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), notably the 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators' Meeting (AIRM) to be held in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh from December 5-8.

Delegates, including representatives from international organisations, looked into the regional and global economic and financial situation, and took note of the ten-member group's economic recovery, which has contributed to global economic growth.

They also stressed the need for the bloc to consolidate macro policies and flexibly use policy tools to achieve growth targets and maintain economic stability.

The 10th AFMGM approved a joint statement, pledging to further tighten the solidarity and cooperation for the common goal of building a strong, united and self-reliant ASEAN Community./.