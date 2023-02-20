Six projects worth over 7.4 trillion VND (310.46 million USD) are expected to begin this year serving railway infrastructure upgrade.

Of the five of these, using State capital for the middle-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, three with a total valued at more than 3.1 trillion VND involved the Hanoi-Vinh, Vinh-Nha Trang, and Nha Trang-Sai Gon sections of the North-South railway. The upgrade of these sections, which are about 1,725km long in total, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Meanwhile, two others will work to repair the northern rail station with some 476 billion VND and to upgrade the Duong rail bridge with nearly 1.85 trillion VND.

The last of the six is for the upgrade of the Khe Net mountain pass with a value of over 2 trillion VND partly sourced from official development assistance by the Republic of Korea via its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF)./.