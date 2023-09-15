(TBTCO) - The Ministry of Finance has issued Circular 60/2023/TT-BTC regulating collection rates, collection, payment, exemption, and management fees for registration and issuance of license plates for road motor vehicles.

The Circular regulates changes to the fee level for the first issuance of a registration certificate with license plate in area I, specifically as follows: Cars (except passenger cars with 9 seats or less; Trailers, semi-trailers registered separately): 500,000 VND/time/vehicle (previous rate from 150,000 - 500,000 VND/time/vehicle).

Passenger cars with 9 seats or less (including pick-up cars): 20 million VND/time/car.

Trailers and semi-trailers registered separately: 200,000 VND/time/vehicle (previous rate from 100,000 - 200,000 VND/time/vehicle).

For motorbikes: worth up to 15 million VND: 1 million VND/time/vehicle (previous rate from 500,000 VND - 1 million VND/time/vehicle).

Changing fees for registration and issuance of road vehicle license plates

Motorcycles worth over 15 - 40 million VND: 2 million VND/time/vehicle (old rate from 1 - 2 million VND/time/vehicle). Motorcycles worth over 40 million VND: 4 million VND/time/vehicle (previous rate from 2 - 4 million VND/time/vehicle).

The fee for issuing a temporary registration certificate and temporary metal license plate is 150,000 VND/time/vehicle.

The Circular also states that there are 4 cases of fee exemption as follows:

Firstly, diplomatic representative agencies, consular agencies, and representative agencies of international organizations belonging to the United Nations system.

Second, they are diplomatic officers, consular officers, administrative and technical staff of foreign diplomatic missions and consulates, members of international organizations under the United Nations system and members of the United Nations. Their family members are not Vietnamese citizens.

Third are other foreign organizations and individuals (representative agencies of intergovernmental international organizations outside the United Nations system, representative agencies of non-governmental organizations, delegations of international organizations , members of other agencies and organizations) do not belong to the above subjects, but are exempted or not required to pay fees for issuance of registration certificates and vehicle license plates according to international commitments and international treaties. economy that Vietnam is a member of.

Fourth, there are three-wheeled motorbikes specifically for people with disabilities.

The fee collection organization remits 100% of the collected fee amount to the state budget (central budget). The source to cover the collection of fees for issuance of registration certificates and vehicle license plates is arranged by the state budget in the estimates of the collecting organization according to the regime and state budget spending norms according to regulations. under the law.

This Circular takes effect from October 22, 2023./.