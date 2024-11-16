E-commerce revenue projected to reach nearly US$50 billion by 2028

Viet Nam's e-commerce revenue is likely to reach US$49.9 billion by 2028, according to a report jointly released by YouNet ECI and YouNet Media on Thursday.

Viet Nam has become one of the most attractive e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia as consumers are tech-savvy and increasingly interested in shopping online.

Viet Nam's e-commerce market is estimated at US$22 billion in 2024, ranking third in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia (US$65 billion) and Thailand (US$26) billion.

E-commerce accounts for over 60 percent of Viet Nam's digital economy this year, establishing it as one of the two main growth drivers alongside online tourism, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2024 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company./.