Enterprises to declare on digital border gate platform

All import-export enterprises and customs agents are required to declare information online on the digital border gate platform before arriving at the Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh international border gates.

Agricultural products exported via the Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province.

This is a new decision issued recently by Chairman of the Lang Son People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu.

Thieu requested agencies and forces at the border gates to strictly implement the policy and not accept export enterprises that do not declare on the online platform.

Information about the platform has been provided to organisations and individuals engaged in import and export activities in the locality.

To help the digital border gate platform maximise its effectiveness, Thieu assigned concerned forces at the border gates to resolve problems and propose solutions to ensure the platform works properly.

Nguyen Khac Lich, Director of the Lang Son Department of Information and Communication, said that the platform used modern technology such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing.

The database can be connected and shared via the provincial data system.

The process of declaring on the digital border gate platform consists of eight steps, including declaring information, transporting goods, controlling the vehicles transporting goods, medical examination, inspecting the vehicles travelling in and out of the border gates, checking animals and plants, goods transshipment, and collecting fees.

With the digital platform, imports and exports would be automated, helping to reduce time and ensure transparency in management activities at the border gates, he said./.