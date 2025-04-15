The fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit focuses on green growth, green transition and sustainable development, said Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

The logo of the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit

This year's P4G Summit, scheduled to take place in Ha Noi from 14-17, event targets to concretize the policies and viewpoints of the Vietnamese Party and State regarding foreign relations, deepen relationships with partners, and enhance Viet Nam's position and role in multilateral mechanisms. It also seeks to leverage international resources for development, particularly in addressing climate change, advancing the green transition, digital transformation, science and technology, and innovation.

As Viet Nam enters a new era of the nation's rise, this is also an opportunity to affirm the Vietnamese Party and State's commitment to a sustainable development path. Viet Nam will not sacrifice social progress, equity, or the environment in pursuit of mere economic growth. Green growth must contribute to economic restructuring and the transformation of the growth model, aiming for economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equity.

Through this summit, Viet Nam wishes to convey to the international community a message of determination to transform its growth model, promote rapid and sustainable development, and highlight its economic achievements and potential, rich cultural heritage, and the hospitality, friendliness, and resilience of its people, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The delegates include P4G member countries and partners, investment funds, research institutes, scholars, businesses, and diplomatic missions have registered to participate in the event, both in-person and online.

The summit is expected to adopt the Ha Noi Declaration, strongly affirming commitments to green and sustainable growth with people at the center, and a shared determination to collaborate responsibly in tackling global challenges.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the success of this summit will deliver value to all stakeholders, helping the international community identify more effective solutions to global challenges and achieve tangible results in fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals./.