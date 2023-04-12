Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Export Fair 2023, the first of its kind, will be held on May 25- 28 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

HCMC Export Fair 2023 to be held in May (Source: vneconomy.vn)

According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu, the event will provide an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises, distributors, and importers to seek deals.

He added that it will also offer an excellent chance for Vietnamese businesses to explore new markets, expand their export networks, and introduce their products to the world.

The fair will attract about 250 stalls of domestic and foreign companies based in Vietnam, displaying agricultural products, processed food, garment and textiles, footwear, furniture, and handicrafts.

During the fair, a forum on green exports and a conference on exports of Vietnamese agricultural products will also be held./.