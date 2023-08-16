Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Ninh report export turnover of more than USD20 billion in 7 months

According to the General Department of Customs, Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Ninh were two localities that recorded export turnover of goods exceeding USD20 billion.

Specifically, the export turnover of these two localities as of July 2023 reached USD23.6 billion and USD20.6 billion, respectively, ranking first and second in the country.

Following was Binh Duong, with export turnover in the first 7 months of the year reaching USD17.34 billion. Regarding imports, the 5 localities with the highest import turnover in the first 7 months of the year were Ho Chi Minh City (USD31.1 billion), Hanoi (USD20.2 billion), Bac Ninh (USD17.5 billion), Binh Duong (USD12.2 billion) and Hai Phong (USD11.4 billion).

For many years, Ho Chi Minh City has always played the role of a leading locality in the country in terms of import and export. According to the Vietnam Import and Export Report 2022, Ho Chi Minh City also led the 10 provinces and cities with the highest export turnover of the country with USD47.5 billion./.