Industrial, logistics property attractive to investors: Savills

Vietnam’s industrial real estate sector has great potential for developing more projects related to data centres, cold storages and logistics, according to John Campbell, Associate Director, Head of Industrial Services at Savills Vietnam - the largest and most experienced real estate services company in the Southeast Asian nation.

Industrial, logistics property attractive to investors (Photo: VNA)

Main opportunities in the logistics industry include last-mile logistics services and the implementation of a logistics 4.0 system, said Campbell.

Moreover, investors can take advantage of the lack of cold storages in Vietnam to develop new projects, and increase supply for the market, he said, adding that the construction of built-to-suit warehouses to meet special technical requirements is also an attraction for investors.

Jack Harkness, Director of Regional Industrial and Logistics Services at Savills Asia Pacific, stated that the industrial and logistics real estate sector, which used to receive little attention, is currently developing with increasing demand for emerging products such as last-mile delivery, small warehouses near urban areas to serve consumers and cold storage.

The main markets favoured by investors from all over the world are China, Japan and Australia. However, Harknes predicts that interest is shifting to India and Southeast Asia, which are benefiting from the diversification of production and consumption growth and will emerge strongly in the coming time./.