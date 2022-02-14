Jointed efforts to control inflation from the beginning of the year, in the context of rising gasoline prices

(TBTCO) - Facing the complicated movements of prices of some commodities that are inputs to the economy, the Price Management Department (Ministry of Finance) has just issued Official Letter No. 1076/BTC-QLG to ministries, branches, localities, associations, holding companies and corporations about continuous promoting the implementation of price management. Accordingly, to closely monitor supply and demand movements to have a plan to control inflation from the beginning of the year.

Strengthen inspection and strictly handle abnormal price increases

According to the Price Management Department, on the basis of market price movements before and during Tet holidays, the world gasoline price tends to increase, affecting the retail price in the country..., the Ministry of Finance proposed the Ministries, branches, localities, businesses and associations continue to pay attention to and promote the implementation of price management and administration after the Lunar New Year.

Accordingly, it is necessary to actively monitor supply and demand movements, market prices of important and essential commodities in the time after Tet, especially for items with high demand such as transportation services, tourism at entertainment, sightseeing, festivals and commodities that are currently tending to increase in price such as gasoline, construction materials for key projects...

On that basis, proactively strengthen coordination in implementing price management and control solutions from the beginning of the year to contribute to stabilizing market prices, aiming to control inflation in the first quarter and the whole year of 2022.

The Ministry of Finance also suggested that ministries, branches and localities continue to step up the implementation of price inspection and check and promptly handle violations, taking advantage of holidays, Tet and peak seasons to raise prices illegally, false news causing instability in the market and prices. At the same time, continue to promote information and communication on policies and measures to stabilize prices, control inflation, stabilize the macro-economy, ensure social security, and contribute to creating consensus in the society to minimize the impact of price increases due to psychological factors, inflation expectations.

Pursuant to the Government's Decree No. 15/2022/ND-CP dated January 28, 2022 on tax exemption and reduction policies according to the National Assembly's Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal policy, monetary support for the program of socio-economic recovery and development, timely have appropriate price management and administration solutions.

Specifically, for goods and services on the list of goods and services on the list of goods and services that the State determines and declares prices, organize the review to proactively adjust prices or submit to competent authorities for consideration and price adjustment in accordance with regulations in the Law on Prices and the above regulations.

For other goods and services, the organization should grasp the performance of production and business units in order to take appropriate management and price stabilization measures; prevent the imbalance of supply and demand of goods, strictly handle cases of abusing policies, taking advantage of holidays and Tet to increase prices abnormally.

Propose a plan to control gasoline prices appropriately

Recent developments, the world petrol price is increasing, putting pressure on domestic prices. In some localities, there has been a phenomenon that some gas stations have closed and announced that they are out of stock, causing public anger.

According to the Price Management Department, the market movements before, during and after the Lunar New Year were basically stable, there was no shortage of goods.

As for the prices of petroleum and LPG products, the Price Management Department believes that they are at a high level due to the impact of the world market. In the operating period on 11/2/2022, petrol and oil prices are forecasted to be under great upward adjustment pressure from world prices. Since then, it has put great pressure on the price level in general and the price of petroleum products as input for production.

Besides, the prices of many raw materials and supplies are still under great pressure from the increasing trend of prices in the world. In addition, economic support and stimulus policies will also have a certain impact on the price level.

In alignment, some economists predict that in the coming period of petrol price on February 11, petrol price is forecasted to be under great upward adjustment pressure from world price. Since then, it has put great pressure on the price level in general and the price of petroleum products as input for production.

Proposing measures to stabilize prices, the Ministry of Finance suggested that ministries, branches and localities must join in. Facing the trend of increasing prices of raw materials, materials and energy after Tet, ministries, branches and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities need to focus on controlling prices right from the first months of the year.

For petroleum products, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proactively grasped the movements of world gasoline prices after Tet to have an appropriate management plan, limit the strong impact on the domestic market and ensure room to control inflation. distributed all year. At the same time, it is necessary to organize the effective implementation and supervision of the implementation of measures to declare prices, list prices and publicize price information.

The Ministry of Finance also suggested that ministries, branches and localities need to coordinate with functional units to strictly, thoroughly and effectively fight against smuggling, counterfeit goods and commercial fraud.

For the price of some items on the list of the State determines and declares prices, continue to operate cautiously, especially in the first months of the year to ensure room for the whole year CPI.