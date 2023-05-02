|Ministry urges raising alert against cyber attacks during holidays
Given this, the ministry has urged ministries, agencies, localities, press agencies, State-owned groups and corporations, telecoms service providers, financial institutions and banks to strengthen measures to protect information security.
Supervision should be maintained round the clock, and checks conducted to find any loopholes and timely solutions taken, the MIC said.
Agencies, organisations and businesses should keep themselves updated on cyber security warnings and information, while stepping up communications work to raise public awareness of cyber security skills.
The ministry urged ICT service providers to increase personnel on duty during the holidays to timely handle emergencies, ensuring smooth operations of telecoms and Internet infrastructure systems.
Technical measures must be maximised to detect and avert cyber assaults as well as the spread of toxic information, the ministry requested.
For users, experts advised that they should conduct transactions on familiar websites and avoid downloading apps of unknown sources or opening attachments with strange file names./.