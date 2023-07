The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,810 VND/USD on July 10, down 23 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 7).

Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rateapplicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,920 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates all declined.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling).

BIDV cut 55 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD.

During the week from July 3-7, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend except for Tuesday (July 4). It ended the week up 115 VND./.