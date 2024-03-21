Viet Nam has emerged as an important trade partner of not only Argentina but also the entire Mercosur, said Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina.

Over the past 15 years, trade relations between Mercosur and ASEAN have enjoyed the great strides.

Thanks to its crucial geographical location in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific, Viet Nam will serve as an important gateway for Argentina and other Mercosur members, including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Uruguay, to enter Southeast Asian markets.

Viet Nam’s trade turnover with Mercosur in general and Argentina in particular has grown considerably in the recent past. However, there remains vast cooperation potential, and it is necessary to diversify exports and imports.

The South American trade bloc needs more information about strong products of Viet Nam besides farm produce, especially industrial products, and vice versa.

Two-way trade turnover between Viet Nam and Argentina valued US$3.45 billion in 2023. Viet Nam is currently the sixth largest trade partner of Argentina, which in turn ranks third among trade partners of Viet Nam in Latin America.

In 2023, Viet Nam respectively celebrated the 50th and 30th anniversaries of its diplomatic ties with Argentina and Uruguay with the visits to these countries by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. This year, it is marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 17 years of the comprehensive partnership with Brazil.

Ezequiel Ramoneda hailed Viet Nam’s proposal on establishing a network of cities of culture and its appeal for promoting the Forum for East Asia - Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was convinced that an Argentina - Viet Nam friendship association will be set up in the near future./.