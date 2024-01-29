Vietnam had attracted more than 2.36 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of January 20, an increase of 40.2% over the same period in 2023, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnam attracts over 2.36 billion USD in FDI in first month of 2024

As many as 190 new projects were granted investment registration certificates, a year-on-year rise of 24.2%, with a total registered capital of more than 2 billion USD, 66.9% higher than that of the same period last year.

The sharp increase in the number of projects and the appearance of large-scale projects (with an investment of more than 600 million USD each) were one of the main factors driving the sharp increase in foreign investment capital.

In addition, 75 projects registered to adjust investment capital with more than 235.4 million USD added, down 15.7% and 23.1% respectively.

The month also saw foreign investors contribute more than 116.5 million USD to make 174 share purchases, down 14.7% and 33.1% respectively over the same period last year.

Foreign investors disbursed 1.48 billion USD during the month, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%.

In terms of investment fields, foreign investors invested in 15 industries out of 21 national economic sectors. Of that, the real estate sector attracted the most with more than 1.27 billion USD (53.9%) and the processing and manufacturing industry ranked second with nearly 926 million USD (39.2%). They were followed by the science and technology sector with 65.2 million USD and wholesale and retail with nearly 54.5 million USD.

The wholesale and retail sector attracted the highest number of new projects (accounting for 38.9%) and capital contribution to purchase shares (accounting for 49.4%).

Companies from 39 countries and territories invested in Vietnam in January 2024. Of them, Singapore led with more than 1.4 billion USD, accounting for 59.5% of total investment capital. Japan came second with nearly 297 million USD.

The foreign investors invested in 35 provinces and cities across the country. Hanoi attracted the most FDI this month with over 867 million USD, or 36.7% of the total registered investment capital and 39.7 times higher than the same period in 2023. Ba Ria-Vung Tau ranked second with nearly 282 million USD, followed by Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, and Dong Nai./.