Vietnam eyes 30 billion USD in food, food stuff exports annually

Vietnam has issued a national action plan on building a transparent, responsible and sustainable food and food stuff system to 2030, with a goal of maintaining the export turnover of over 30 billion USD each year.

The plan aims at ensuring national food security and demonstrating the country’s responsibility for food security in the region and the world.

Actions will be taken to renovate the food and food stuff system from production, processing, distribution and sale in a transparent, responsible and sustainable manner, on the basis of each locality’s advantages; ensure national nutrition; improve the income and living conditions of the people; and protect the environment and respond to climate change, thus contributing to implementing 2030 sustainable development goals of Vietnam and the globe.

The plan also targets over 50% of enterprises participating in agricultural, forestry and aquatic product value chains to be connected to the national traceability portal.

The rate of the value of food and food stuffs produced in accordance with the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) or equivalent will be above 30%, while that of the value of processed agricultural products in the total value will surpass 50%./.