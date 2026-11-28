This brings the total expected capital mobilisation by all 17 members to $7.7 billion by 2030.

The move marks a further expansion of the ecosystem, with a broader range of activities spanning investment capital mobilisation and connectivity, the development of commodity trading infrastructure, the provision of advisory services, and technology solutions.

The announcement and certification of additional seven members of the VIFC-HCMC.

The announcement ceremony for the seven new members was held as part of the conference announcing the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for the 2025-2050 period, with a 100-year vision, at the Ho Chi Minh City Planning Exhibition Centre.

The seven new members have combined initial charter capital of approximately $100 million and are expected to mobilise $5 billion during the 2027-2030 period.

They are Vietnam Green Energy Investment Holding JSC, Mekong Capital VIFC Limited, Charming Land Vietnam Co., Ltd., IFC Vietnam International Commodity Exchange Single-member Limited Liability Company, Buon Ma Thuot Coffee and Commodity Exchange Co., Ltd. (BCCE Co., Ltd), 3V Advisors International Co., Ltd., and Corvia Technology Co., Ltd.

This is the latest move by VIFC-HCMC to expand its ecosystem and strengthen capital connectivity.

Previously, at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 held in October, VIFC-HCMC announced its first 10 members, with expected capital mobilisation and investment of approximately $2.7 billion by 2027.

Following the two rounds of membership announcements, total expected capital mobilisation for the 2027-2030 period has reached $7.7 billion.

The addition of the seven new members brings important components to the VIFC-HCMC ecosystem, ranging from investment capital mobilisation and connectivity to commodity trading infrastructure, advisory services, and fintech solutions. These areas are complementary, helping broaden the centre's capabilities and strengthen links between financial markets and the economy's investment, business, and production activities.

Specifically, the seven new members comprise three holding companies focused on mobilising and connecting capital with strategic investment sectors; two enterprises tasked with establishing commodity exchanges within the VIFC; and two ecosystem companies providing investment advisory services and technology solutions to organisations operating at the centre.

Vietnam Green Energy Investment Holding JSC, which is owned by Dragon Capital, has initial charter capital of $1 million, with plans to gradually increase this to $55 million by 2027. The company aims to mobilise capital and invest in renewable energy projects. It plans to raise $50 million by 2028, followed by a further $100-200 million during 2029-2030, to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects in Vietnam. Its target is to achieve a total installed capacity of more than 600 MW by 2030.

Mekong Capital VIFC Limited, owned by Mekong Capital Partners, has charter capital of $1 million and plans to mobilise $342 million during 2027-2032. At VIFC, the company will provide management advisory and market research services. This marks the first step in Mekong Capital's long-term strategy to establish a presence at VIFC, with the aim of eventually setting up and operating a fund management company there.

Mekong Capital is currently targeting a $200 million fundraise over the next two to three years, focusing on regenerative agriculture and climate-resilient food systems, with priority given to investments in Vietnam.

Charming Land Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a member of CMIA Capital Partners, a Singapore-based private equity firm. Established in 2003, CMIA has led and managed more than $1 billion in investments across China and Southeast Asia. Its portfolio spans a range of sectors, from large-scale urban development and luxury goods businesses to digital technologies serving global markets.

With initial charter capital of $1 million, Charming Land Vietnam Co., Ltd. will act as a focal point for capital arrangement and management, as well as the development of integrated urban and industrial projects. The company plans to invest in projects with a total investment value of up to $2.1 billion, with arranged capital expected to increase progressively in line with project implementation, reaching more than $400 million during 2027–2035.

IFC Vietnam International Commodity Exchange Single Member Limited Liability Company has charter capital of VND1.5 trillion ($57.7 million). It aims to become one of the strategic organisations developing commodity market infrastructure at VIFC, with a focus on establishing and operating a modern, transparent, and secure commodity exchange capable of extensive connectivity with international markets.

Buon Ma Thuot Coffee and Commodity Exchange Co., Ltd. (BCCE Co., Ltd) is starting with charter capital of $1 million and plans to increase this to at least VND1.5 trillion ($57.7 million) during 2027–2028. The capital increase is intended to enable the company to meet the stringent requirements for applying for a licence to establish a commodity exchange at VIFC.

3V Advisors International Co., Ltd., owned by 3V Partners, is the fund manager of the Vietnam Go Global Fund I, which has a target size of $300 million. The fund aims to invest in and support the next generation of major Vietnamese enterprises. 3V Partners expects to secure an initial fundraise of $50-100 million in 2026.

Working with 3V Partners and other companies within its ecosystem, 3V Advisors International will provide financial advisory services, including international fundraising and cross-border merger and acquisition advisory for Vietnamese businesses. The target investment scale for projects under implementation is up to $2 billion in 2027.

Corvia Technology Co., Ltd., a technology company within the ecosystem of Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), is positioned as a bridge between banking capabilities and technology. It aims to develop digital financial solutions covering cybersecurity, customer identification process modernisation, anti-money laundering, data protection, risk management, and regulatory compliance for the Vietnamese market.