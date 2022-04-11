VPS Securities remains market leader

VPS Securities remained the top brokerage in the first quarter with a 17.9 percent market share, according to data released by the HCM Stock Exchange.

The market share of securities companies by quarter.

SSI Securities Corporation and VNDirect Securities Corporation were in second and third places with market shares of 9.66 percent and 8.01 percent.

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Company’s market share fell to 5.24 percent, and it thus lost fourth place to Techcombank Securities JSC (5.56 percent).

Mirae Asset’s market share continued to rise, reaching 5.01 percent and sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 brokerage securities companies on HOSE were made up by MB Securities, Viet Capital Securities Company, KIS VietnamSecurities, and FPT Securities.

The VN-Index ending the first quarter at 1,492.15 points, up 25.24 percent from a year earlier. The average trading volume and value during the quarter were 801.18 million shares and 25.908 trillion VND (1.14 billion USD), up 23 percent and 67 percent year-on-year./.