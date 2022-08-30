Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise over 13% in eight months

Import-export revenue of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated to reach 66.2 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 8.7% year on year, of which export turnover hit about 36.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 13.1%, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

With the results, Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery sector enjoyed a trade surplus of over 6.3 billion USD in the period, a surge of 94.6% over the same period last year.

In August, export earnings from these products hit nearly 4.4 billion USD, rises of 32% year on year and 0.3% month on month.

The export value of major agricultural products was estimated at over 1.8 billion USD, while that of major aquatic products was over 1.4 billion USD, aquatic products 893.8 million USD, and livestock products 41.6 million USD.

In the January-August period, seven products and product groups had export value exceeding 2 billion USD, including coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables and fruits, cashew nuts, shrimp, and wooden furniture.

Upturn was seen in the export of many products such as coffee (40.3%), rubber (8.1%), rice (8.1%), peppercorn (8.2%), cassava and cassava products (22.5%), tra fish (82.6%), shrimp (22%), and furniture (6.5%).

However, downturn was also recorded in some products, including vegetables and fruits (13.9%), cashew nuts (nearly 10.4%), and livestock products (12.3%).

In the first eight months of this year, Asia remained the major market for Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquatic products, accounting for 43.1% of the total export volume, while America ranked second with 28.9%, Europe 11.8%, Oceania 1.7%, and Africa 1.6%.

The US continued to be the largest export market of Vietnam in the period with revenue of nearly 9.6 billion USD, followed by China with about 6.5 billion USD, and Japan with over 2.7 billion USD.

The MARD said that it is working with Vietnamese agencies at home and abroad to expand export markets for Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquatic products, while effectively implementing bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed, and supporting people and businesses to meet export requirements for their products./.