The ASEAN Secretariat in coordination with the Indonesian Ministry of Trade and the Australian Government launched the ASEAN Tariff Finder on August 19.

ASEAN Tariff Finder launched

The launch took place as part of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Meeting and related meetings in Semarang city of Indonesia from August 17 to 22.

Addressing the event, Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan, who is also Chair of the AEM 2023, said the search engine, at tariff-finder.asean.org, aims to support traders to maximise benefits from the free trade agreements ASEAN has signed.

It matches the common commitments to realising the vision of a resilient, responsive, and inclusive ASEAN that brings about benefits to people in the region and the whole world, he noted.

The ASEAN Tariff Finder is an online platform in English supplying information about tariffs, rules of origins, and import regulations of over 160 countries in the world. It also provides detailed information about most-favoured nation tariffs, import quotas, and preferential tariffs on all the commodities hailing from ASEAN member countries, along with additional tariffs on imports.

Updated information about other taxes such as value added tax, special consumption tax, and other taxes and fees imposed on goods before they are circulated in the market is also available./.