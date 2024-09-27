Can Tho - Phu Quoc air route to be resumed next month

The air route between the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Phu Quoc island, a tourism hub off the southern province of Kien Giang, will be resumed from October 28.

Accordingly, there will be five round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with Can Tho - Phu Quoc flights to depart at 10:40, while the Phu Quoc - Can Tho leg at 12:15, said the Southern Airport Authority.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate such flights, using ATR 72 aircraft.

As the only Vietnamese airline to run the route, Bamboo Airways has suspended the service since November 2023. It has also halted a series of domestic and international routes since the month.

A representative of the authority said the resumption is expected to contribute to promoting tourism and trade between the two localities.

Can Tho International Airport is currently serving domestic flights to Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang, the northern port city of Hai Phong, and Con Dao island off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and VASCO./.