After more than two months of operation of the trading platform for privately placed corporate bonds, another 56 corporate bond codes were registered to be traded on the system last month, with the transaction value doubling that of August, said the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Corporate bond private placement doubles in September

In September, over 37.1 million bonds were traded via private placements in the market, with a total value of 9.5 trillion VND (388.4 million USD), equal to an average value of more than 99.22 billion VND per session, nearly double that of the previous month.

Specifically, bonds with the highest trading value were those of VinFast Trading and Production JSC with nearly 3.7 trillion VND, followed by bonds of Luxury Living Furniture Trading Company Limited with over 2.6 trillion VND, BIDV's bonds 1.11 trillion VND, and Vietcombank's bonds 822.43 billion VND.

As of the end of September, 102 corporate bond codes of 29 issuers were traded on the trading system at HNX.

During the period, the largest issuers were VinFast Trading and Production JSC with a registered trading value of 14.12 trillion VND, Capitaland Tower Company and VPBank (10.68 trillion VND each), and Vietcombank (7.24 trillion VND).

HNX recorded four more members joining the system last month, including VPBank, Tien Phong Securities Corporation, BIDV Securities Company, and DNSE Securities JSC, bringing the total number of members to 13.

On the primary market, there were 26 successful private placements of corporate bonds on the domestic market with a total value of more than 29 trillion VND.

HNX cooperated with Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation in mid-September to organise a conference to disseminate regulations on bond registration, depository, and trading registration of private issuance for corporate bonds. The aim was to disseminate and guide the implementation of relevant regulations on participating in the private corporate bond market.

At the conference, Nguyen Hoang Duong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Banking and Financial Institutions under the Ministry of Finance, said that the privately placed corporate bond trading system had helped enhance market liquidity, while the data on the system would serve the post-inspection work of state management agencies for violations that may arise in the market./.