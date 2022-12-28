Total disbursed volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022 has reached a new record of US$22.4 billion, up 13.5 percent over the previous year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The Southeast Asian nation reeled in nearly US$27.72 billion in FDI during the year, down 11 percent.

The aforesaid figure includes US$12.45 billion poured in 2,036 newly-licensed projects, down 18.4 percent in terms of capital and up 17.1 percent in terms of the number of projects.

As many as 1,107 projects increased investment capital by US$10.12 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.2 percent while the volume of capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors decreased by 25.2 percent to US$5.15 billion.

Among 18 sectors attracting FDI, processing and manufacturing took the lead with US$16.8 billion, making up 60.6 percent of the total foreign investment inflows.

It was followed by real estate, electricity production and distribution and science and technology with US$4.45 billion, US$2.26 billion and US$1.29 billion, respectively.

Singapore topped the list of 108 nations and territories pouring capital in Viet Nam over 12 months, with US$6.46 billion, accounting for 23.3 percent, followed by the Republic of Korea US$4.88 billion and Japan US$4.78 billion.

Among 54 localities receiving FDI capital, the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City ranked first with US$3.94 billion, making up 14.2 percent. The southern province of Binh Duong was the runner-up with US$3.14 billion while the northern province of Quang Ninh occupied the third position with US$2.37 billion.

As of December 20, Viet Nam lured 36,278 valid FDI projects with the total registered capital worth nearly US$438.7 billion while the disbursed volume of FDI projects totalled US$274 billion./.