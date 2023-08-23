Modernization of customs facilitates trade and logistics development

(TBTCO) - Because customs activities directly influence the time of delivery of imported and exported goods, the reform and modernization of this sector's administrative procedures exert a positive impact on activities of relevant fields, such as increasing trade facilitation and promoting logistics development.

Improving the efficiency of import and export logistics activities helps to reduce goods congestion. Photo: TL

Creating a smart border crossing system

According to Nguyen Bac Hai, Deputy Director of the Customs Supervision and Management Department (General Department of Customs), the Customs sector has actively implemented a variety of solutions to reform administrative procedures, take advantage of science and technology to carry out digital transformation in a comprehensive manner of customs operations over the past time.

It is to promote and increase the number of level-four online public services on the National Single Window, publicize information on the time of receiving and processing dossiers on the National Single Window Portal connected to the specialized management system of ministries and branches, and promote the implementation of administrative procedures related to means of transport on exit, entry, and transit; goods exported, imported, and transited by electronic means.

Following that, the Customs sector has accelerated the implementation of the ASEAN Single Window and officially connected with non-ASEAN trading partners; fostered the reform of specialized inspection of imported and exported goods in the direction of abolishing and simplifying procedures, conducting risk assessment, and shifting from pre-inspection to post-inspection. At the same time, there has been a mechanism for coordination, recognition of quality certification, and specialized inspection of goods between countries that have trade agreements with Vietnam. The sector has also stimulated investment in modern equipment for customs inspection and supervision in areas with high volumes of import and export goods and means of transport on entry and exit.

''In addition to improving institutions and professional processes, the General Department of Customs will actively study and learn from the experience of developed countries around the world to implement solutions on reforming administrative procedures to facilitate trade, reduce customs clearance time, promote efficiency, and reduce costs in enterprise' logistics activities

It focuses on developing a model scheme for the inspection, supervision, and control of export and import goods, as well as means of entry and exit through the land border gate. This is a model to build a system of smart border gates and smart borders, serving the state management of functional forces in the land border gate area," said Mr. Hai.

Make recommendations for the logistics development

Mr. Nguyen Huu Nghiep - Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has suggested several solutions including the Trade Facilitation Scheme concerning customs procedures in logistics activities and congestion prevention at Cat Lai port and the Customs-Enterprise Partnership Program that has assisted enterprises in improving the efficiency of logistics activities for import and export activities through Cat Lai port, thereby reducing cargo congestion at Cat Lai port and road traffic congestion around the port.

These solutions also help to improve the level of satisfaction of enterprises with the implementation of customs procedures and freight forwarding at Cat Lai port; improve the competitiveness of enterprises to aid in sustainable development, thereby creating a stable source of revenue for budget payment in the area; and improve Vietnam's logistics performance index (LPI) and cross-border trade transaction index.

In order to contribute as much as possible to logistics development and trade facilitation in the area, Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has proposed to urgently implement the City Logistics Development Project Plan for 2025, with an orientation to 2030, with emphasis on the establishment of a modern logistics center, meeting the high rate of e-commerce development, and training personnel for the logistics service industry that is currently lacking.

Furthermore, the City customs authority will soon implement the Scheme to build Can Gio international transshipment port; approve Decrees to amend and supplement Decree 08/2015, 59/2018 detailedly regulating measures of the Customs Law on customs procedures, inspection, and control; management mechanisms, methods and order of quality inspection, food safety inspection for imported goods; connection and sharing of information in the field of export, import, exit, entry, transit of goods, people and means of transport; customs management of exported and imported goods transacted via e-commerce.