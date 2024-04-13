Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for leaders of several Chinese corporations in Kunming city, Yunnan province, on April 12 as part of his official visit to China.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Chairman of Sunwah Group Jonathan Choi (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Chairman of Sunwah Group Jonathan Choi, the top legislator spoke highly of the group's 5-billion-USD investment in Vietnam, and welcomed the group to increase its presence in the country, especially at industrial parks in Lao Cai province.

According to Hue, transport connectivity between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan province, including the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong route, has a strategic role for both nations.

Vietnam’s northern provinces and Yunnan boast huge potential to work together in construction of cross-border bridges and smart border gates as well as in enhancing trade exchange via official channels, he said, expressing his hope that Sunwah will promote cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities and study to bolster trilateral cooperation in the transfer of advanced technologies to improve capacity to connect value chains.

Choi, for his part, said the group wants to expand investment in infrastructure development, science-technology and hi-tech sectors in Vietnam.

It is building an innovation centre at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and cooperating with the National Innovation Centre to develop innovation cooperation, he said, stressing the group also wishes to cooperate with Vietnamese northern localities, especially Lao Cai.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (seventh from left) meets leaders of Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd (YEIG) (Photo: VNA)

In a reception for leaders of Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd (YEIG), Hue hailed the company’s capacity in ensuring sufficient energy for Yunnan, suggesting the YEIG engage in clean energy projects in Vietnam.

He laid stress on cooperation to build smart border gates to speed up customs clearance procedures, and said he hopes that enterprises of the two countries will enhance investments in trade, investment and production.

“The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to create favourable conditions for enterprises with sound capacity to make long-term investment in Vietnam”, he said.

Representatives from the group said that YEIG, the only corporation in energy in Yunnan, specialises in energy, logistics and green energy, and wants to step up cooperation with Vietnamese partners in logistics.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue receives General Director of Yunnan post company (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with General Director of Yunnan post company (under China’s Post Group Co.,Ltd) Yan Ming, Hue commended the company’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners, helping promote transportation of goods, parcels and postal items between the two countries.

As e-commerce and cross-border transactions are an inevitable trend, Hue recommended that the Yunnan firm enhance cooperation with Vietnamese postal firms in value chain, logistics and trade activities, noting that Vietnam is an important gate to Southeast Asia for China, so the company should seize the opportunity.

Yan Ming, for his part, held that both sides hold huge potential to develop postal cooperation, contributing to developing bilateral trade and popularising Vietnamese goods in China.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue presents a gift to Chairman of Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. Ltd Sun Rongkun (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Chairman of Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. Ltd under China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Sun Rongkun, Hue highlighted high demand for railway investment in Vietnam, expressing his hope that Dalian will join hands with competent authorities of the two countries to carry out the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, Mong Cai – Ha Long – Hai Phong and Hanoi – Dong Dang railway projects.

He suggested the Chinese firm share experience, techniques and technologies in locomotive and rolling stock with Vietnam.

Sun Rongkun said his company wants to share experience in the field with Vietnam, helping the country modernise its railway system, adding the company holds strengths in techniques and state-of-the-art technologies./.