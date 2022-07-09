Nearly 90% of population covered with health insurance

More than 86.8 million people, or 88.99 percent of the population, had been covered with health insurance by the end of June, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Many hospitals nationwide have been equipped with advanced machinery to serve medical examination and treatment.

Addressing a conference on July 8, VSS Deputy General Director Dao Viet Anh said the health insurance policy has increasingly affirmed its role in society, noting that it has benefited more than 100 million turns of people coming to medical establishments for examination and treatment each year.

In 2020 - 2021, the health insurance fund joined the State budget to greatly help with COVID-19 prevention and control as well as pandemic aftermath settlement, thus continuing to assert the health insurance policy’s role as a pillar of the national social security system.

By the end of June, more than 17.1 million people had participated in social insurance, equivalent to 33.87% of those in the working age and rising 6.16% from the same period last year. They include nearly 1.5 million taking part in voluntary social insurance.

Meanwhile, nearly 14 million people, or 27.55% of the workforce, had been covered with unemployment insurance, up 5.13% year on year, statistics showed.

Anh said giving the top priority to insurance participants’ rights and interests, the VSS has actively worked with relevant ministries and sectors to provide maximum support for them to gain insurance benefits.

Its system delivered social, health and unemployment benefits to nearly 6.3 million turns of people in the first half of this year, he added./.