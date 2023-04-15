North-central localities are seeking ways to attract large cargo vessels so as to motivate the comprehensive growth of the logistics chain, contributing to boosting their socio-economic development.

North-central localities strive to attract large cargo ships (Source: vneconomy.vn)

According to analysts, the region is still weaker than others in terms of attractiveness to container ships

Vietnam has a considerable system of seaports from the north to the south, with many localities owning a large number of seaports, including Hai Phong city with 50, Ba Ria-Vung Tau 45, and Ho Chi Minh City, 43.

However, despite a long coastline, the north-central region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces only has 10 seaports, attracting few large vessels.

Experts held that the planning for the upgrade and expansion of the regional seaport system has yet to receive adequate attention, making it difficult for large international vessels to dock in.

Meanwhile, the macro and micro policies for maritime economic development of regional localities have yet to be strong enough to boost the localities’ capacity in maritime transportation. As a result, the region is lagging behind the northern and southern regions in the field.

In this context, many regional localities are offering incentives to attract container ships.

Ha Tinh province is providing cash support to container ships and businesses transporting their goods with container ships through Vung Ang port. Similar incentives at different levels have also been applied in Thanh Hoa and Thua Thien-Hue provinces.

Many experts suggested that in order to attract container vessels, along with offering preferential policies, the region should work to enhance the capacity of local logistics firms and their service quality.

At the same time, it is necessary to foster a linkage among logistics firms and between logistics service suppliers and users.

They also recommended that local logistics firms further expand their market, diversify their services and develop more added-value onces, while working to reduce cost for logistics activities./.