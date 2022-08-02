Petrol prices down in latest adjustment

Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on August 1 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, the fourth time in a row and the third significant decrease.

A driver gets his motorbike refilled at a fuel station.

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped by 444 VND to a maximum of 24,629 VND (1.06 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 462 VND to 25,608 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and kerosene decreased by 950 VND and 713 VND to 23,908 VND and 24,533 VND per litre, respectively.

The two ministries also decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund at a rate of 450 VND – 800 VND per litre.

After four times of being adjusted down, petrol prices have reduced about 6,500 VND per liter in total./.