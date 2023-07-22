The retail prices of oil and petrol rose sharply in the latest adjustment on July 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up 1,220 VND per litre to 21,639 VND (0.91 USD), while that of RON 95 rose by1,295 VND to 22,792 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil up by 884 VND to 19,500 VND per litre, and kerosene price increased by 869 VND to 19,189 VND per litre.

The price of mazut oil also went up 437 VND per litre to 15,725 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract petrol oil prices for the price stablisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 21 adjustments, with 11 times up, seven down, and three unchanged./.