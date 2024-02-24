Thanks to a long coastline, Viet Nam is likely to become a green hydrogen production hub in Asia in the future, said Huynh Thi Kim Quyen, director general of The Green Solution, a firm investing in Viet Nam’s first green hydrogen.

Viet Nam is among the countries which boasts advantages in producing electricity from green hydrogen.

It owns abundant renewable energy potential, preferable trade relations, and stable politics, along with favorable locations which are close to major exporters in the Asia-Pacific region.

Viet Nam has a lot of potential for hydrogen production and it has the right to dream of becoming a green hydrogen production hub in Asia, she told a conference in Ha Noi on February 22 to announce the national hydrogen development strategy till 2030 with a vision towards 2050.

The strategy, which was recently approved by the Prime Minister, targets to develop Viet Nam’s renewable energy-based hydrogen ecosystem, including production, storage, transportation, distribution, domestic use, and export.

It will contribute to ensuring energy security and meeting national climate change goals, including the net zero emissions commitment by 2050.

According to a joint study by the UN Development Program (UNDP) Viet Nam and the Viet Nam Institute of Energy, Viet Nam is expected to produce at least 11.49 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, and the figure could potentially increase to 18.78 million tons by 2050./.