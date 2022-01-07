VN-Index hits new record high

Vietnam's benchmark stock market index (VN-Index) hit a new record high on January 6 morning session after rising 6.07 percent to reach 1,528.57 points.

Over 1.13 billion shares worth over 35.39 trillion VND (1.55 billion USD) changed hands. There were 223 stocks rising, 225 sliding and 48 ending flat on the market.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index increased 4.53 point to 484.89 points. More than 142.1 million shares worth nearly 3.99 trillion VND were traded. There were 114 stocks gaining, 131 falling and 44 staying the same.

The UPCoM-Index edged up 0.13 point to 114.39 points, with over 115.7 million stocks traded with a total value of nearly 2.62 trillion VND. A total of 181 stocks gained, 164 dropped, and 78 others remained unchanged.

Notably, foreign investors net sold more than 270 billion VND worth of stocks on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), and net bought 13 billion VND on the HNX and close to 7 billion VND on the UPCoM./.